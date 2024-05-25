Notice For Maldivians Visiting Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 25 (NewsWire) – The Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a notice to Maldivian travellers on the recent changes to Sri Lanka's tourist visa scheme.

The Maldivian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that they have been in discussions with their Sri Lankan counterparts to ensure a smooth transition for Maldivian travelers following the introduction of a new e-visa system in Sri Lanka.

Currently, Maldivians can obtain a free 30-day tourist visa upon arrival in Sri Lanka. For stays exceeding 30 days, Maldivians can apply for a free 6-month visa online at

However, an administrative fee will be applicable, the statement said.

Maldivians who are already in Sri Lanka and require a visa extension may contact the Maldives High Commission in Colombo.

The Maldivian Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasized its commitment to establishing a visa process that reflects the current agreement between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, ensuring reciprocity for Maldivian travellers. Discussions with Sri Lankan authorities are ongoing to address any remaining concerns, they added.



Maldivians planning to visit Sri Lanka were also encouraged to contact the relevant ministry for further assistance.