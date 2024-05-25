Hardik Pandya-Natasa Divorce? Things She Will Get From Cricketer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, in July 2020.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are presently the buzz of the town. The couple's married life has caused quite a stir on the Internet.

Rumours abound that the Indian cricketer and the Serbian

model-actress' marriage has reached rock bottom, and the couple will split shortly.

Natasa Stankovic ignites split speculations with Hardik Pandya. Natasa Stankovic sparked divorce rumours after she deleted the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle.

The model actress has also allegedly taken down images of herself with Hardik from the social media network.

Will Hardik Pandya's 70% property be awarded to Natasa Stanković after divorce?

According to conjecture, Hardik-Natasa's divorce has been formalised, with the model-actress receiving 70% of the Indian cricketer's property.

One said,“One of the Reddit users in the Bollywood gossip sub posted that Hardik doesn't like/comment on his wife's post, so people started speculating about their separation."

"Unless there's any confirmed information from any of Hardik's or his wife's side, this news should be treated as fake news."