Golf: Diksha Dagar Tied-20Th At The Jabra Ladies Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Evian-Les-Bains (France), May 25 (IANS) Diksha Dagar closed with back-to-back birdies and ensured a Top-20 finish at the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Golf resort. Dagar, starting her final round from the first bogeyed the opening hole but got back that with a birdie on the eighth. Bogeys on the 10th and the 14th dropped her to 2-over, but the two birdies on 17 and 18 meant an even par 71. That saw her total 2-over for the week and finished T-20.
Earlier in the morning, the cut was applied at 5-over and Sneha Singh missed it by a shot. The others missing out were Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor.
Swiss star Morgane Metraux holed three birdies in a row from the 14th to the 16th to ensure a fine win as she raced to 10-under. Chiara Tamburlini eagled her final hole to finish 7-under and second.
