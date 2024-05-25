Over 500 People Sent To Safe Locations Due To Adverse Weather In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, May 25 (IANS) Over 500 people have been sent to safe locations due to adverse weather conditions prevailing in Sri Lanka, an official said on Saturday.

Director of the Disaster Management Center (DMC) Pradeep Kodippili told the media that 42,604 people had been affected in the country by the adverse weather conditions, reports Xinhua News Agency.

He said seven deaths had been reported due to tree falls and falls of tree branches, and 3,137 houses were damaged.

The Sri Lanka Meteorology Department said the rainy weather is expected to continue.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya district, according to the department.