B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina Promises Apartments For Labourers, Slum-Dwellers

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, May 25 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged that even labourers will be able to live in apartments, citing the government's effort to make Dhaka slum-free.

She made the promise at the launch of construction of the Bangabazar market here at the site of the old market that was gutted in a devastating fire, and three other development projects on Saturday, bdnews24 reported.

"There will be no makeshift slums in unhygienic environments in Dhaka. Everyone will live in a lovely environment. We (the government) will arrange this and have taken steps in this regard. We aim to work for people's welfare and we are prioritising this.

"We are arranging flats for cleaning workers. Rent-based flats are being arranged for slum dwellers. They will pay the same rent as in slums but will be able to live in flats. Flats will not just be for the rich. Low-income people from rickshaw pullers to labourers will also be able to live in them. The rent will be very low. If anyone wants to pay daily, or in seven-day installments or monthly, they would be able to do so. Already 300 families have received flats," Sheikh Hasina said.

Talking about the start-up programmes pushed by the government, the Prime Minister also encouraged youths to be entrepreneurs.