President Of Portuguese Republic Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousahas sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency mycongratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being andfor the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of the Portuguese Republic"