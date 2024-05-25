Ashghal Inaugurates 5Km-Long Street 33 In Industrial Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announces the inauguration of Street 33 in Industrial Area with a length of 5km after upgrading and converting it into an expressway, thereby providing seamless traffic flow from East Street 33 Interchange and Industrial Area Road reaching West Industrial Street.

The lanes of Street 33 have been increased from 3 lanes in all directions to 4 lanes in all directions to accommodate 16,000 vehicles per hour. Additionally, two new interchanges with two levels were constructed to connect Street 33 with Al Kassarat Street and West Industrial Street instead of the existing roundabouts.

Street 33 is integrated with Industrial Area Road to reach traffic coming from Doha towards Industrial Area, including several streets and vital roads such as East Industrial Street, Al Kassarat Street, West Industrial Street facilitating reaching Salwa Road and G-Ring Road.

Street 33 will provide substantial traffic flow between the north and south of the Industrial Area and New Industrial Area through its direct connection to main local streets such as Al Karajat Street, Al Manajer Street, Al Banaa Street and Al Taqa Street.

Two new interchanges

Street 33 Interchange with Al Kassarat Street

The old roundabout connecting Al Kassarat Street with Street 33 was removed and a two-level interchange was constructed instead. The interchange contains traffic signals to distribute traffic in all directions, in addition to an overpass above the traffic signals which provides free traffic flow along Street 33.

The new interchange is a major link to those coming and going from Doha towards Al Kassarat Street, and serves many vital, commercial and industrial facilities in the area, particularly as Al Kassarat Street extends from the north to the south of Industrial Area connecting Street 1 and Street 52.

Street 33 Interchange with West Industrial Street

The old roundabout that connects West Industrial Street with Street 33 was removed and a two-level interchange was constructed instead, which will include traffic lights to distribute traffic in all directions in addition to an overpass above the traffic light along Street 33 to provide free traffic flow.

The new interchange is considered an important link for those coming from Doha in the direction of West Industrial Street, or coming from Bu Sidra Interchange on Salwa Road, or from Bu Silla Interchange on G-Ring Road, in the direction of the Industrial Area via Street 33 and vice versa, to serve many vital, commercial, and industrial facilities in the area particularly since the West Industrial Street extends between Salwa Road and G-Ring Road. The new interchange will also facilitate traffic in the direction of Al Taqa Street which also connects Salwa Road at Al Sailiyya interchange and F Ring Road at Al Bahiya interchange.

Service facilities

A new infrastructure for water, electricity and telecommunications systems and water lines for green spaces irrigation were also constructed, and the sewage and rainwater drainage systems were upgraded.

Eng. Bader Darwish, Manager of Highway Projects Department confirmed that the Industrial Area is a priority to 'Ashghal' due to its strategic importance, as many of the roads it serves have been upgraded, such as Industrial Area Road, G-Ring Road, East Industrial Street and West Industrial Street, in addition to the various local roads that aim to fully upgrade the Industrial Area, noting that Street 33 serves many economical and industrial facilities in the area, with Street 33 being the main link between East and West of the Industrial Area.

Meanwhile Eng. Nouh Al Joof from the Highway Projects Department said that 80% of the project's works relied on national and locally manufactured materials such as lighting bulbs and poles, directional signs, sewage and rainwater drainage pipes, asphalt, and prefabricated manholes in addition to concrete and steel.

“Street 33 will improve traffic to and from the Industrial Area as the upgrade work will increase the road's capacity while achieving an uninterrupted traffic flow due to the new interchanges, providing greater traffic flow along the street, and distributing traffic through the two traffic signals on Al Kassarat and West Industrial Streets”, he added.