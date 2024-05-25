King Of The Netherlands Congratulates Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of the Netherlands,From Willem-Alexander has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

On the occasion of your National Day I extend to Your Excellencymy congratulations and my best wishes for the well-being of thepeople of Azerbaijan.

Willem-Alexander

King of the Netherlands"