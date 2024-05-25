GCC Has Rich History In Strategic Cooperation - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has a rich history of strategic cooperation, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Ehaya.

In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, on the occasion of the GCC's 43rd establishment anniversary on May 25, the Kuwaiti top diplomat said the efforts and wise policy of Gulf states' leaders played a great role in pushing forward and developing cooperation amongst their countries on all levels, achieving their goals for the good of their peoples.

The GCC also succeeded in enhancing its regional and international role, becoming a key partner in achieving international peace and stability, he noted.

The Council also triumphed in developing relations with regional countries and international economic groups, the minister pointed out.

Moreover, Al-Ehaya said the GCC believes in respecting every country's sovereignty, supports joint work, and is committed to the articles of the international law and UN principles and goals. (end)

nwf







MENAFN25052024000071011013ID1108256344