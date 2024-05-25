Lok Sabha Polls: Sonia, Rahul Cast Vote In New Delhi Constituency

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi cast their votes in New Delhi constituency in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.
They reached the polling station set up at Nirman Bhawan around 9.30 am.ADVERTISEMENT
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi.
While the AAP is contesting four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.
AAP's Somnath Bharti is the INDIA bloc candidate from New Delhi seat. He is up against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.
