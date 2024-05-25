Azerbaijan Seeks Dutch Expertise For Greenhouse Modernization Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is interested in attracting Dutch companies tomodernization projects of local greenhouses, Shahla Balakishiyeva, Azernews reports, citing Chief Counselor of theEmbassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan.

According to her, this issue was discussed in May at a meetingbetween the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, PaulineEizema, and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, MajnunMammadov.

Balakishiyeva noted that eight Dutch companies took part in theCaspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, organized inBaku this month: "For example, Hortilux is one of the world leadersin smart lighting of greenhouses."

She added that Hortlife B.V. delivers modern 'turn-key'greenhouses, and Lumiforte EMEA B.V. makes coatings forhorticulture and sports field lining.

According to her, the Netherlands has a long-standing traditionof agricultural innovations and sustainability practices.

"Dutch expertise in agriculture has led to significantadvancements in farming techniques, water management and cropcultivation," she said.

Balakishiyeva said that this country contributes to global foodsecurity and sustainable methods of farming through the export ofits agricultural products.

"As a global leader in agriculture , the Netherlands iscommitted to sharing its knowledge and expertise with othercountries," she said.