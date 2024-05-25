School Partially Destroyed By Enemy Airstrike In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, partially destroying a school.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The school was partially destroyed as a result of airstrikes in the Slobidskyi district," the post reads.

According to Terekhov, an adjacent high-rise building and several cars were damaged.

He clarified that overnight into Saturday, May 25, Russian troops hit the educational facility in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with an S-300 missile.

"As a result of the impact of the S-300 missile, the workshop of the educational institution and 31 cars were destroyed, the main building of the institution was partially destroyed, and windows were blown out in several nearby high-rise buildings. A nearby supermarket was also damaged," the post said.

Last night the Russian army hit Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district with four S-300 missiles.