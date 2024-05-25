Asmakh Mall Announces Winners Of Ramadan Promotion

Al Asmakh and Barwa Mall have announced winners for their Ramadan promotion of worth QR50,000. As many as 50 lucky winners took away gold worth QR50,000, and each customer received four grammes gold coin from the malls. The Gold Partner is Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.