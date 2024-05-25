Divyanka Tripathi Offers A Peek Into Her Makeup Session: 'Masking The Exterior'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Saturday shared a picture from her vanity van, giving a peek into her makeup session.
Divyanka, who is known for her work in 'Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story', 'Intezaar', took to Instagram and shared a photo.
In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a white robe, looking into the makeup mirror, with a brush in hand.
Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and her face is partially completed with makeup.
The post is captioned: "Masking the exterior, while peering into the layers within."
A fan commented: "Such an insightful caption."
Another user said: "Elegance personified."
Meanwhile, Divyanka, who recently recovered from a forearm fracture, was last seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, starring Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.
The show is streaming on Sony LIV.
