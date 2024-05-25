National Dress Exhibition Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:“National Dress: A Source of Pride and Heritage” exhibition was opened in Katara on Wednesday where it will continue until the second week of June.

Cultural Village Foundation, Katara General Manager, and Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNet) President, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti opened the exhibition, along with other officials.

The photo exhibit highlights the national dress of the member states of the GPDNet, as the photographs allow one to learn about the cultures of peoples through the national costumes of men, women and children of about 20 member states of the network, where the national dress is considered a folkloric statement like any other expression, which distinguishes and highlights the unique ethnic characteristics of the nation and its cultural heritage represented by traditional dress, as celebrating it has become a means of preserving the heritage of any country and its historical roots within the diverse global community, as the clothing of the ancestors represents A source of pride and pride for people.



The photographs also document the distinguished contributions of international artists and photographers from Qatar and the member states of the network, as they highlight the traditional folk clothing inQatar, such as the thobe and qahfiya, the ghutra, and the bisht for men, and the abaya, shayla, pickpocket dress, battoulah, and traditional gold necklace for women.

It is noteworthy that the photographs contained in the exhibition reflect the national clothing of 20 member states including: Qatar, Serbia, Poland, Tajikistan, Romania, Malta, Ukraine, Bosnia, Ghana, Moldova, Rwanda, Hungary, Mexico, Turkiye, Malaysia, Cuba, Nigeria, Philippines, Bulgaria, Mozambique.