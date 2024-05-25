Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 342 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked seven settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 342 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched two air strikes on Novoandriivka. 112 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Huliaipole came under 25 MLRS attacks. 203 artillery attacks were launched on Huliaipole, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka," the statement said.

There were 12 reports of damage to residential buildings. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling enemy offensive operations. The situation remains the hottest in the Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Kharkiv sectors.