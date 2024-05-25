US Delegation Visits Lachin And Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A delegation of Maine officials and prominent members of the USpublic visited the liberated cities of Shusha and Lachin as part oftheir trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingthe State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The guests were provided with information about the currentsituation in the city of Shusha. The delegation got acquainted withthe conditions created for newcomers to Shusha and highlyappreciated the work done.

They condemned the acts of vandalism committed by Armeniansagainst cultural monuments and mosques during the occupation. Thenthe guests visited the Vagif mausoleum, the Ganja Gate, thebullet-riddled monuments, Jidir Plain, and the Yukhari GovharaghaMosque.

In Lachin, guests were provided with detailed information aboutthe conditions created for returning residents, jobs and theirsocial security, and ongoing restoration and reconstructionwork.

The delegation visited the Agro-Industrial Park, a greenhouse, afarm and a furniture workshop in the city of Lachin, as well as thevillage of Sus.