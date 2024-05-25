ICMEI And South Korean Company Forge New Partnership To Enhance Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a prominent South Korean company to promote cooperation in arts, culture, education, and sports, marking a significant step in strengthening the relationship between India and South Korea.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chair for the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum, spearheaded the initiative. Dr. Marwah, who has visited South Korea twice, visiting cities such as Busan and Seoul, emphasized the deep connections and shared values that form the foundation of this partnership. He also highlighted his engagement with the International Youth Fellowship and the Universal Peace Federation in Seoul, which aligns with the MOU's objectives to foster global peace and understanding through cultural exchange.



The signing ceremony was attended by key witnesses, including Michell and Daniel, the coordinator of the event, underscoring the collaborative spirit of this agreement.



The partnership is expected to open new avenues for cultural exchange, educational programs, and sports activities between the two nations, enriching the bilateral relations that have been nurtured over the years.



