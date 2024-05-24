Gaza Death Toll Approaches From 36K Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 24 (Petra)-- The Gaza Ministry of Health said, on Friday, that the death toll in the Strip due to the Israeli aggression has reached 35,709 martyrs and 79,990 wounded.The ministry further stated that many victims' bodies were under the rubble and in the roads, making them inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.It added that in the last twenty-four hours, hospitals have received 62 martyrs and 138 injured victims from the six massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation on families in the Gaza Strip.