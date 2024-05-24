Amir Attends His Highness's Football Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the final football

match for the '2024 Amir Cup' between the Al Sadd and Qatar SC, which was held at the Education City Stadium

this evening.

HH the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies sheikh

s, ministers and senior officials attended the match.

The match was also attended by President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) HE Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, a number of heads of Arab and international sports federations, members of the press and media, and a crowd of football

fans.

The match ended with Al Sadd defeating Qatar SC 1/0.

After that, HH the Amir handed the Al Sadd players the cup and gold medals, and handed the Qatar SC players the silver medals.