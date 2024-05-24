Qatar's Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Spain's State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Madrid: Minister
of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met in Madrid on Friday with State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs in the Kingdom of Spain Diego Martinez Belio.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
