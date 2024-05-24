Al-Kuwait SC Crowned Zain League Champion For 19Th Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- Al-Kuwait SC football

squad have deservedly claimed the title of Zain Professional League 2023-2024 season after hammering Al-Qadsia 3-0 in the 27th round of the competition on Friday.

Mohammad Dahham scored the opener at minute 10, while Al-Qadsia's Youssef Al-Haqqan scoring mistakenly in his own net, and then Youssef Nasser scored the third goal at minute 59.

The game, held at Mohammad Al-Hamad Stadium, saw Al-Kuwait raising their tally of points to 66 - a comfortable margin from the next rival, Al-Arabi whose tally froze at 59 points after a 1-1 draw with Al-Fahaheel 1-1 following a concurrent game.

Today's results put Al-Kuwait atop of the League rankings, followed by Al-Arabi and Al-Qadsia with 51 points.

Al-Kuwait has thus secured their 19th League title - the highest number of trophies, followed by Al-Arabi - 17 trophies. (end)

sad









MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108255409