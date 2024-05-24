(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ponce Law Announces Winners of its 2024 Outstanding Teacher Contest

Ten Middle Tennessee Educators Awarded for Excellence in Teaching and Goodlettsville Elementary School Earns Distinction for Receiving The Most Nominations

- Michael Ponce, CEO of Ponce LawNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ponce Law is proud to announce the winners of its sixth annual Outstanding Teacher Contest , honoring five exceptional K-12 educators from Middle Tennessee with a $500 cash prize each. The contest, held during National Teacher Appreciation Month, celebrates the dedication and impact of teachers in the community.Lacie Hyder, Carolina Gruber, Teresa Fleak, Selah Davidson and Courtney Leake were named winners of this year's contest. These teachers have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to their students and have significantly contributed to their schools. Additionally, Goodlettsville Elementary School was awarded a $1,000 cash prize as the most-nominated school.Michael Ponce, CEO of Ponce Law, expressed his deep appreciation for the vital role teachers play.“Great educators instill a love and passion for learning. Without them, our community, state, and country cannot reach their full potential. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our teachers and are honored to recognize their contributions.”Lacie Hyder, a teacher at Goodlettsville Elementary School, reflected on her rewarding year, the great surprise of this distinction and what it means to her students.“It's just crazy to be recognized and to be able to reward my kids at the same time,” Hyder remarked.Carolina Gruber from The Academy at Opry Mills highlighted the long-term impact of teaching.“It only takes one person to change the course of a life. Moments like this, when you feel appreciated, it means a lot,” Gruber noted.Additionally, the firm extends recognition to the teachers who occupied the other five positions in the Top Ten: Jeff Gregory, Naomi Westbrook, Lynne Moody, Lesley Fisher, and Dazarae Miller. The 6th through 10th place winners will receive $100 each.The Outstanding Teacher Contest celebrates educators who go above and beyond in their roles, making a profound difference in the lives of their students. The recognition and cash prizes aim to honor their hard work and dedication.For more information about the Outstanding Teacher Contest and to learn about future initiatives, visit Ponce Law's website and YouTube channel videos: and (viewable below)About Ponce LawPonce Law is one of the premier law firms in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Our Injury lawyers represent people who have been in car accidents, truck accidents, workplace accidents, and more. If you or someone you know has been involved in a personal injury accident, do not hesitate to reach out to one of our three locations for a free case review. Our Nashville personal injury lawyers have been helping injured victims in the community since 1994, and we have the experience and knowledge to build a strong claim on your behalf.Contact informationKim Ponce615 851-1776Community Outreach and Marketing Director...400 Professional Park Drive Goodlettsville TN 37072

