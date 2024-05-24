Bahrain: GCC Model Of Fraternal Integration, Unity Of Destiny

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 24 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister

Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani on Friday praised the achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which has become an example of sustainable strategic partnership.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry

said that this came in a statement by Minister

Al-Zayani on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the GCC.

Al-Zayani praised the GCC's firm commitment to security, stability and achieving the aspirations of the peoples of brotherly member states by promoting full economic citizenship, advancing progress and prosperity, and constructive cooperation in laying the foundations of regional, international peace and civilizational dialogue.

He stressed the Kingdom's support to achieve the aspirations of the leaders of the GCC countries in promoting joint Gulf action, strengthening the defense and security systems, and following up on the implementation of joint development and economic projects.

The Bahraini foreign minister valued the successes of the GCC as an active and pivotal partner in consolidating security, stability and peace at the regional and international levels and supporting sustainable development goals through its constructive strategic partnerships and dialogues with many countries and international groups.

He praised the pioneering achievements of all its members in organizing Arab, regional and international summits, conferences, activities and competitions in various fields and their efforts in the field of diplomatic

mediation, conflict resolution, humanitarian aid and peacekeeping. (end)

kna







MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108255029