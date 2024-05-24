World Court Orders Israeli Occupation To Immediately Halt Its Military Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The International Court of Justice (ICJ, the UNآ's top court, Friday ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops.

The fifteen judges at the ICJ ruled by thirteen votes to two that the Israeli occupation must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The Court considered that in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Israeli occupation must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate.

Further, it called on the Israeli occupation to maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

The court decided that the Israeli occupation shall submit a report to it on all measures taken to give effect to this order, within one month as from the date of this Order.

South Africa had asked the ICJ to order it as an emergency measure. (end)

