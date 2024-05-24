Presidency Commends ICJ Rulings Ordering Israel To Stop The Onslaught On Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network

Bethlehem/PNN



The Palestinian Presidency has welcomed the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanding the Israeli occupation to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement today, the Presidency slammed Israel's attack on Rafah as a direct threat to the Palestinian people.

The statement also welcomed the ICJ's ruling demanding the opening of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The Presidency applauded the ICJ's demand for the Israeli occupation to implement this UN resolution

immediately.

It further called on the international community to compel Israel, the occupying state, to implement the rulings of the ICJ and to respect and implement the resolution

s of international legitimacy and international law since it considers itself a state above international law and cannot be held accountable as a result of the blind and biased American support.

The Presidency reiterated its appreciation for the positions of the countries that have supported Palestinian rights, emphasizing that this international consensus once again proves that the occupying state stands isolated, along with its allies who provide it with support, protection, and impunity.