American Airlines Awards Scholarships To The Next Generation Of Aviation Maintenance Professionals

CHICAGO, May 24, 2024 - American Airlines continues to help students find their path from the classroom to the hangar through recent scholarship awards. The airline recently awarded eight scholarships to students at events last week, helping them achieve their dreams of becoming aviation maintenance technicians.

“Supporting and mentoring the next generation of aviation maintenance technicians is not only our honor, but our duty,” said Evie Garces, Vice President of Line Maintenance at American Airlines.“These scholarships not only provide access to educational opportunities, but they also open doors to lucrative careers. We're proud to care for these talented students on their educational journeys and hope to see them in an American uniform after graduation.”

At a ceremony held at the Aviation

Maintenance Institute (AIM) – Chicago campus, the airline awarded six $1,000 scholarships to students enrolled in the school's Aviation

Maintenance Technician program:



Eddina Bills, Chicago

Raul Cancino, Chicago

Szymon Lysek, Saint John, Illinois

Jose Aquino, Maywood, Illinois

Faith Rono, Chicago Blake Simone, Chicago

American announced a partnership with AIM – Chicago in 2022 which provides students access to the airline's maintenance facilities and aircraft maintenance professionals through engagement opportunities. For the past two years, aviation maintenance technicians from the carrier's Chicago (ORD) hub have also mentored student teams from AIM – Chicago for the annual Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition (AMC), held this year in Chicago in conjunction with Aviation

Week's MRO Americas conference.

American also awarded scholarships to two brothers who attend the Puerto Rico Aviation

Maintenance Institute in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, at the AMC awards ceremony. Julio and Edgardo Sanchez Casillas, both of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, were each awarded $2,500 Phoebe Omlie scholarships, named after the first female to receive an aircraft mechanic license. Julio and Edgardo are students in the school's aviation maintenance program.

