915 Smile Studio Named #1 General Practice Invisalign Provider In El Paso, TX

The Team at 915 Smile Studio

915 Smile Studio is now the #1 General Practice Invisalign® provider in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Under the leadership of Dr. Tracy Le and Dr. Dylan Dang, 915 Smile Studio is now the #1 General Practice Invisalign® provider in El Paso, Texas. This accolade is a testament to the practice's innovative approach, expertise, and dedication to dental care, setting a new standard in the field.With this achievement, 915 Smile Studio is a designated Invisalign Gold Plus Provider. This designation highlights the practice's thorough training, credentials, and completion of over 50 Invisalign cases within one calendar year. Invisalign, the globally recognized solution for smile transformation, demands provider excellence to ensure the best patient outcomes. This recognition is not just a demonstration of the number of treatments performed but also a validation of the quality of care and results delivered by the team at 915 Smile Studio.To celebrate this milestone and make the transformational benefits of Invisalign accessible to more residents of El Paso, 915 Smile Studio is offering an exclusive, limited-time offer to new Invisalign patients. This offer includes $1000 off new Invisalign treatment plans, along with complimentary retainers and teeth whitening services, which have an additional combined value of $750. This package, totaling a savings of $1750, aims to help patients achieve straighter teeth and the beautiful, bright smiles they desire.With advanced technology, personalized care plans, and now the distinction of being the top Invisalign provider in the El Paso community, 915 Smile Studio stands at the forefront of modern dentistry . The team's dedication to excellent dental care shines through in their complete oral health services and compassionate approach to every patient's needs. To discover why 915 Smile Studio is the #1 choice for Invisalign, Dr. Le and Dr. Dang encourage the community to explore their website for more details on their comprehensive orthodontic services.Contact 915 Smile Studio at:Phone: (915) 271-4777E-mail: hello@915smilestudioAddress: 3260 N Zaragoza Rd Suite D406, El Paso, TX 79938

