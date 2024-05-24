Dream Dental Winter Haven Opens Its Doors In Winter Haven, FL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding that between 50 and 80% of U.S. adults experience some dental anxiety, Dream Dental Winter Haven is celebrating its grand opening with a commitment to creating a calming and supportive dental environment. At the helm of this new practice is Dr. Carolina Londono , a highly skilled general and cosmetic dentist with training in emergency and implant dentistry . Dream Dental, named to reflect Dr. Londono's dream of delivering personalized care, symbolizes her journey from Colombia and the realization of her American dream. The practice combines her expert skills with a compassionate touch to ease anxiety for patients in Winter Haven and neighboring communities.Situated in the heart of the area at 1737 6th St NW Winter Haven, FL, 33881, Dr. Londono and her team offer a wide array of comprehensive dental services crafted to meet each patient's unique needs. These care options include:General DentistryCosmetic DentistryEmergency DentistryEndodonticsOral SurgeryOrthodonticsPeriodonticsRestorative DentistrySedation DentistryDental AccommodationsSleep Apnea TreatmentDream Dental Winter Haven sets a new standard for patient care, outfitting each treatment room with the latest dental technology for unmatched precision and comfort. As a multilingual practice and hiring a team that speaks both Spanish and English, Dream Dental Winter Haven better ensures that language isn't an obstacle to excellent dental care. The practice accepts most DHMO and PPO insurance and offers flexible financing for uninsured services, enhancing patient accessibility. With the aim of making dental visits as positive and pleasant as possible, patients can enjoy various amenities, including a smile design simulation, video games for children, and a complimentary coffee bar, ensuring comfort and entertainment for the whole family while they wait.Experience a new level of dental care with Dr. Londono and her expert team at Dream Dental Winter Haven. Residents of Winter Haven and the surrounding areas are invited to celebrate the grand opening of this premier dental practice. Now accepting new patients, Dr. Londono encourages the community to explore the Dream Dental Winter Haven website for complete details on their comprehensive family dentistry services.Contact Dream Dental Winter Haven at:Phone: (863) 592-3115E-mail: ...Address: 1737 6th St NW Winter Haven, FL, 33881

