Indians Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Russia Visa-Free, Moscow Expects 30% Surge In Indian Tourists

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Evgeny Kozlov, Moscow's first deputy head of the office of the mayor and the government, is optimistic about a notable surge in Indian tourist

arrivals to the city. This positivity stems from ongoing negotiations between India and Russia for a new visa-free group travel

agreement.

In a discussion with Economic Times, Kozlov, also serving as the chairman of Moscow City Tourism Committee, mentioned that this agreement is poised to elevate Indian tourist

footfall in Moscow by a minimum of 30%.

Furthermore, Russian federal

authorities are actively working on a project to issue virtual cards to Indian travel

ers prior to their departure from India.

"The issue of non-cash payments for travel

lers in Russia is a key point for our federal

government. My federal

partners are working on a project to enable virtual cards for Indian travel

lers while they are in India before coming to Russia," Kozlove told ET.

He elaborated that travel

ers may potentially obtain virtual cards through an Indian bank

prior to their journey to Russia. Upon reaching their hotel in Moscow, they would receive a physical card from a Russian bank

ing partner. This virtual card system is slated to be operational by year-end.

In 2023, Moscow emerged as one of the premier tourist

destinations, hosting 2.3 million visitors. Notably, the influx of Indian travel

ers surpassed 60,000, marking a 25% increase from the previous year.

Kozlov emphasized that Indians rank among Moscow's priority foreign tourist

s. To bolster this trend, the city is emphasizing the development of event tourism

, a key component of the Moscow Tourism Development Program until 2030. Projections indicate that event tourism

will draw around 7.3 million visitors to Moscow, with a significant portion expected to originate from India.

At present, the leading tourist

markets for Moscow include India, China, Turkey, and the UAE, with Indians ranking among the top five nationalities utilizing the e-visa system to explore the city.