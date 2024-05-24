Food Safety Inspectors Seize Expired Food Items, Catch Several Violations At Rameshwaram Cafe In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During a routine inspection by the Telangana Food Safety Department in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad, several expired food items were discovered at the Rameshwaram Cafe, a renowned eatery from Bengaluru. The inspection, conducted on Thursday, uncovered a range of violations, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Among the items found was a 100-kilogram stock of Urad Dal, valued at Rs. 16,000, which had expired in March 2024. Additionally, 10 kilograms of Nandini Curd and 8 litres of milk, worth Rs. 700, were also past their expiration dates. These items were promptly discarded on-site by the inspecting team.

Furthermore, the inspection revealed improperly labelled products, including 450 kilograms of raw rice and 20 kilograms of White Lobia (pulse), totalling Rs. 26,000 in value, which were seized. Additionally, 300 kilograms of unlabelled jaggery, valued at Rs. 30,000, were also confiscated.

Aside from the expired and improperly labelled items, the inspection highlighted other concerning issues. The Rameshwaram Cafe was found lacking in proper documentation, as medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable. Moreover, the establishment's dustbins were not adequately covered, posing potential hygiene risks.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, which had recently expanded its operations to Hyderabad's Madhapur area in January, faced scrutiny alongside other eateries in the region. Serious safety violations were also discovered at Baahubali Kitchen during the inspections. The presence of synthetic food colours, along with a heavy cockroach infestation, raised alarms about hygiene practices at the establishment.

Inspectors noted unsanitary conditions within Baahubali Kitchen's premises, including stagnant water and improper storage of food items. The absence of pest control records further compounded concerns regarding food safety standards.

These findings come as part of broader efforts by the food safety department to ensure compliance with hygiene regulations across various eateries in Hyderabad. The raids serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining stringent food safety measures to safeguard public health and well-being.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, Hyderabad has issued a clarification regarding the matter. "We comply with all laws governing material procurement, sourcing the highest quality products from the best vendors. The law does not prohibit the use of unlabelled products. We uphold the highest hygiene standards. At our cafe, we conduct deep cleaning daily and pest control every month to maintain our standards.

We have also ordered hygiene and standard checks for all our outlets across the states and want to convey our strong commitment towards providing consumers with the best in the category. We have always believed that it is important to maintain certain standards of food and services to win the hearts and souls of our consumers and we will leave no stone unturned to make that possible"

Official Statement by Founders of The Rameshwaram Café, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao.