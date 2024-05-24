Stunning PHOTOS: Kavya Kalyanram Dons Sheer Black Gown With 3D Floral Patterns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Telugu actress

Kavya Kalyanram rose to fame after the movie Balagam.

She looked stunning in a sheer gown decorated with 3D floral patterns, adding glamour to her

entire

look.

Famous actress

Kavya Kalyanram appeared in Balagam. She's an industry

veteran. Kavya began her career early.

She featured in several Tamil films. Snehamante Idera, Gangotri Tagore, Vijayendra Varma, Bunny, Pandurangadu, and Ullasamga Utsahamga are among her famous films.

The 2022 film Masooda was her first main part. The film Balagam made Kavya Kalyanaram famous. Fans liked her in the Rs 23 crore film. Recently, her Instagram post became viral.

Her images show her in a stunning black gown. Her appearance is glamourized by the transparent gown's 3D flower embellishments.

She wears dark brown lipstick and drop earrings for attractiveness. She captivates viewers with minimal makeup and smoky eye shadows. She poses in the photoshoot.

Her designer shared the same photos and wrote,“Channelling elegance with every stitch! Gorgeous @kavya_kalyanram in our masterpiece, black beauty adorned with delicate 3D flowers and shimmering crystals falling in a cascade over a draped shoulder.”

Her fans have poured love and remarks. She is“stunning,” according to an admirer. Another fan called her“Angel queen.” The photographs had thousands of likes and comments.

Instagram is where she posts images. She just posted images of herself in a white outfit. She poses and flaunts her attractiveness in the video.