FAKEEH UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AND NABTA HEALTH LAUNCH INNOVATIVE WOMEN’S HEALTH PACKAGES



Dubai, UAE; 24 May 2024:



Fakeeh University Hospital and Nabta Health today announced an exciting new phase of their partnership to bring a range of novel women's health

packages to the UAE market, starting with collaborative 360 perinatal care plans.



These collaborative 360 perinatal care plans feature a unique partnership between midwives, OB/GYNs, and an extended multi-specialty care team, to deliver the best health

care to women during pregnancy, birth and beyond. Plans include antenatal care from conception onwards, labour and delivery, and postpartum care up to 12 weeks postpartum.



Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital said:



“At FUH, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for women at every stage of their pregnancy journey. Our collaboration with Nabta Health allows us to offer accessible, innovative, and patient-centered care plans that address the unique needs of mothers and their babies. We believe these plans will significantly enhance the health

care experience and outcomes for women in the UAE.”



Sophie Smith, CEO and Founder of Nabta Health, said:



“The primary objective of NABTA’s partnership with Fakeeh University Hospital is to bring more affordable, accessible, and woman-centric care to the UAE. These new perinatal care packages represent what we hope will be a fundamental shift in the way maternal care is delivered here. For the first time, women will be able to access comprehensive, multi-specialty care postpartum. For the first time, women will be able to access a substantial part of their perinatal and postpartum care at home. And for women who are uninsured, or whose insurance does not fully cover their pregnancies, we offer a variety of competitive payment plans. We are excited to work with the team at Fakeeh University Hospital to advance maternal care in the UAE, and excited to continue collaborating on more innovative products and services that enhance the health

care experience for women and families across the region.”



The collaborative perinatal care plans will be available to purchase starting May 24, 2024, and can be purchased online or in-person, and paid for in up to 4 installments.

