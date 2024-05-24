Ministry Of Interior Launches 2024-2030 Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Minister

of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Ministry

of Interior celebrated today the launch of its 2024-2030 strategy.

The strategy of the Ministry

of Interior aims, through its various pillars, to achieve the ministry's vision of regional and international leadership, ensuring security stability, public safety, and developing services through excellence in performance.

During the ceremony, director of the strategic planning department at the Ministry

of Interior Colonel Khalid Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi said that the ministry's commitment to strategic planning within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 is to keep pace with the improvements that the ministry is witnessing to ensure continuous development towards achieving the aspirations of leadership and society. From this standpoint, work was done to prepare the strategic plan in coordination with the departments of the Ministry

of Interior, focusing on key pillars including sustainability and performance excellence.

He added that this plan responds to the National Development Strategy Project 2024-2030, and a framework and methodology were established to ensure the plan is prepared scientifically and soundly. The features of the Ministry

's 2024-2030 strategy became clear through the identification of priorities based on the results of evaluating the internal and external environments of the ministry and their impact on achieving the ministrys vision and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Head of the planning and follow-up section in the strategic planning department Captain Mohammed Nasser Al Khalifa presented an overview of the ministry's 2024-2030 strategy, explaining its connection to Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar's position in global indicators in 2023, and the major awards the ministry has received during the previous 2018-2022 strategy.

The presentation also covered the key achievements of the previous strategy and the aspirations of the new 2024-2030 strategy to achieve the Ministry

of Interior's vision regionally and internationally, and its mission to achieve security stability, public safety, and develop services through performance excellence.

The presentation highlighted the seven goals of the Ministry

of Interiors strategy, which include maintaining security stability and reducing crime rates, protecting society from drugs, combating cybercrimes and threats, enhancing road safety, protecting and saving lives and property, efficiently managing emergencies, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the ministry's human and material resources, and enhancing the quality of services provided by the ministry.

The ceremony also featured a presentation that showcased the progress and development of the Ministry

of Interior in achieving security stability over the past periods up to the present day.

