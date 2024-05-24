               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar, Sweden Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza


5/24/2024 10:39:02 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm, Sweden: Minister
of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Sweden H E Tobias Billstrom, in Stockholm yesterday. They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and cooperation between the two countries in providing aid to Afghanistan.

The Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Sweden expressed his country's appreciation for the continued mediation of Qatar to reunite children and families that were separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadya bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.

MENAFN24052024000063011010ID1108254097


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search