Qatar, Sweden Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza

Stockholm, Sweden: Minister

of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Sweden H E Tobias Billstrom, in Stockholm yesterday. They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and cooperation between the two countries in providing aid to Afghanistan.

The Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Sweden expressed his country's appreciation for the continued mediation of Qatar to reunite children and families that were separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadya bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.