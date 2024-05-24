Qatar, Sweden Discuss Bilateral Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Stockholm, Sweden: Minister
of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Sweden H E Tobias Billstrom, in Stockholm yesterday. They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and cooperation between the two countries in providing aid to Afghanistan.
The Minister
of Foreign Affairs of Sweden expressed his country's appreciation for the continued mediation of Qatar to reunite children and families that were separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Sweden H E Nadya bint Ahmad Al Sheebi.
