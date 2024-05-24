Marrakech Delegation Explores Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Approximately 15 tourism

companies of the Kingdom of Marrakechare invited to Azerbaijan for a familiarization trip, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassyin Marrakech.

The trip, which will continue until May 26, aims primarily toprovide comprehensive and detailed information about our country's tourism

potential to the tourism

companies in Marrakech and toincrease the number of tourists traveling from this country toAzerbaijan.

As part of the familiarization trip, guests will visit Baku,Absheron, and the Quba-Qusar region.

It should be noted that in 2023, the number of tourists from theKingdom of Marrakech visiting our country reached 1740 people,which doubled compared to previous years. Additionally, with thesigning of an agreement this May to abolish the visa regime forcitizens of both countries, it is expected that this number willincrease even further.