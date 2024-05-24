Two CRPF Troopers Injured In Poonch Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two CRPF personnel suffered injuries after a vehicle ferrying them met with an accident in Poonch on Friday afternoon, said an official.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that a civil bus bearing registration number JK02A 4899 carrying CRPF personnel, on way from Saujiyan Mandi to Poonch to collect an Electronic-Voting-Machine (EVM), slipped off the road after hitting a culvert at Chaktro area.ADVERTISEMENT
In the incident, the official said, two personnel suffered injuries and were immediately removed to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.
“Both the injured
personnel are believed to be out of danger,” added the official.
