Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 84.40 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 96 cents to USD 84.40 pb on Thursday vis-a-vis USD 85.36 pb on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
On a global scale, the price of the Brent crude
future contracts went down by 54 cents to USD 81.36 pb, so did the West Texas Intermediate crude
, which went down 70 cents to USD 76.87 pb. (end)
