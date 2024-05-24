Debris From Drone Interception Sparks Fire In Israel: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, May 24 (IANS/DPA) Falling debris from the interception of a combat drone started a small fire near the northern Israeli city of Safed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

Israeli fighter jets shot down the drone as it flew in from the east and while it was still outside Israeli territory, the IDF said.

Part of the interceptor missile used to down the drone fell near Safed. No one was injured, but a fire was sparked, the IDF said.

The Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance militia

operating in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone.

The Times of Israel reported that the aircraft was headed toward the Israeli harbour city of Haifa.