Ukraine Launches Embassy In Mauritania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Embassy has officially started work in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

This was reported by the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs , Ukrinform saw.

The Embassy was opened in the attendance of the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subh, official representatives from the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic

corps accredited in the country, representatives of mass media

and business circles.

As informed by the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs, during his address, Subh noted that the opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic

mission in Nouakchott is evidence of Ukraine's determination to intensify cooperation with Mauritania as an important partner in the Sahel region. He provided the participants with an update on the ongoing Russian armed aggression and the efforts of the Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine aimed at protecting the country.

During the visit to Mauritania, the special representative met with the head of the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

The parties discussed the development of political dialogue between Kyiv and Nouakchott, as well as ways to intensify and further develop bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, energy, agriculture, mining, information and communication technology, culture, and education.

"One of the main topics of the meeting was the discussion of the importance of Mauritania's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 at the level of president, who has been the head of the African Union since February," the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, Subh handed over to the head of the foreign ministry of Mauritania a personal message from the Minister

of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, inviting him to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

During his stay in Nouakchott, the special representative of Ukraine also met with the President of the National Assembly of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Bamba Meghette. He invited the head of the parliament of Mauritania to join the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform, and also called to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 19, Ukraine opened an embassy in the Republic of Rwanda, in the Republic of Botswana on April 17, and in the Republic of Mozambique on April 15. On April 12, the Embassy was launched in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, and on April 10 – in the Democratic

Republic of the Congo.

Photo: Ministry

of Foreign Affairs