CENTCOM Delivers 820 Tons Of Aid To Gaza Via Temporary Pier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 24 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday the delivery of over 820 tons of humanitarian aid through a temporary sea pier on the Gaza strip coast.

CENTCOM said, through their account on X platform, that CENTCOM's personnel continued to team up with US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations to deliver aid to the people of Gaza via a temporary pier affixed to the beach.

The US administration has repeatedly asserted its desire to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza, but the Israeli occupying entity continued to obstruct aid from reaching the Palestinians facing famine, according to the UN.

The construction of the temporary sea pier was directed by US President Joe Biden, as announced in the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7, to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza and meet the urgent needs of the Palestinian people. (end)

