Delegation Of Georgian Military Police Department Pays Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
According to the plan of bilateral military cooperation betweenthe Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024, thedelegation led by the Chief of the Military Police
Department ofthe Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, Colonel ShalvaShengelia, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the visit, the delegation visited the Military Police
Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry
of Defense.
First, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leaderof the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev erected in the area and hismemory was honored.
Welcoming the guests at the meeting held at the Military Police
Department, the Chief of the Military Police
Department, LieutenantColonel Elgun Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with seeing them inAzerbaijan
At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction regarding thecurrent state of bilateral military cooperation, emphasizing thatfriendly and fraternal relations are based on mutual trust andsupport. The significance of such meetings in terms of exchangingexperience was highlighted.
Then the guests were given a briefing on the activities of theMilitary Police
Department.
The Georgian delegation expressed gratitude for the sincerehospitality.
Police
-Department-Pays-Visit-To-Azerbaijan" target="_blank">
MENAFN24052024000195011045ID1108252951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.