Delegation Of Georgian Military Police Department Pays Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

According to the plan of bilateral military cooperation betweenthe Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024, thedelegation led by the Chief of the Military Police

Department ofthe Ministry

of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, Colonel ShalvaShengelia, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the delegation visited the Military Police

Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry

of Defense.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leaderof the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev erected in the area and hismemory was honored.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting held at the Military Police

Department, the Chief of the Military Police

Department, LieutenantColonel Elgun Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with seeing them inAzerbaijan

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction regarding thecurrent state of bilateral military cooperation, emphasizing thatfriendly and fraternal relations are based on mutual trust andsupport. The significance of such meetings in terms of exchangingexperience was highlighted.

Then the guests were given a briefing on the activities of theMilitary Police

Department.

The Georgian delegation expressed gratitude for the sincerehospitality.

Police

-Department-Pays-Visit-To-Azerbaijan" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000195011045ID1108252951