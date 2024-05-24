Three Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) Three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway near Ramanuthula village in Amangal mandal, about 80 km from Hyderabad.
The car collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus. All three occupants of the car died on the spot.
The car was badly mangled in the crash. Police
had to use JCB to extricate bodies.
The deceased were residents of the Karmanghat area in Hyderabad. They were identified as Shivakrishna Varaprasad Goud (35), Meghawat Nikhil (26) and Burra Manideep (25).
The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy. Police
registered a case and took up the investigation.
