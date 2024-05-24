Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline In Global Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In the world market

, Azerbaijani oil has become cheaper, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil decreased by$0.9 or 1.08 percent to $82.64.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oilwas recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum price wasrecorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

It should be noted that the fluctuation in oil prices isinfluenced by various factors including global demand, geopoliticaltensions, supply disruptions, and economic conditions amongothers.