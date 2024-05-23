Seven Armed Rebels Gunned Down In Central India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 24 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security forces gunned down at least seven armed rebels, popularly known as Naxals, in the country's central state of Chhattisgarh, yesterday, police said.

The encounter between security forces and the Naxals took place in the state's Bijapur district.

Based on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an anti-Naxal operation.

“The Naxals were dressed in their usual uniform and fired at us first. In the retaliatory fire, we killed seven of them,” local police said.

With this, a total of 112 Naxals have been killed in the state this year alone. On May 10, at least 12 Naxals were killed in the forests of Bijapur district.

Present in several Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra, the Naxals mainly target government

installations and security forces. Their major demands include exclusive rights for the tribal communities, over natural resources like water, forests, land and mineral wealth.– NNN-PTI

