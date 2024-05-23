Qatar Executive Receives 2 Gulfstream G700

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Executive welcomed the delivery of two new Gulfstream G700 aircraft, becoming the worldwide exclusive commercial operator for the new jet.



The corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group is the first carrier offering the all-new G700 to charter customers.

“We welcome the industry's highest performance ultra-long-range business jet, Gulfstream G700 aircraft to the Qatar Executive fleet,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said.



“We are proud to enhance our existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft to include the pinnacle of business aviation excellence and look forward to seeing our guests on board soon to experience this technologically advanced aircraft.”

The G700 achieved FAA certification on March 29, along with two confirmed performance enhancements to give customers increased flexibility and airport availability. By April, Gulfstream celebrated the first customer deliveries for the G700. On May 15 Gulfstream announced that the G700 achieved EASA-type certification, adding to the new jets' success in 2024.

The new jet is a prime example of the future of private air travel, offering passengers

a luxury flight experience with unparalleled design, comfort, technology and style. The aircraft offers a spacious passenger cabin with four individual living areas, including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a permanent fixed bed.

The bespoke cabins were designed and crafted to meet the standards of many Qatar Executive customers. The passenger's experience is enhanced with a revolutionary lighting system, the industry's lowest cabin pressure altitude and natural lighting through 20 windows. The G700 provides improved comfort with its whisper-quiet cabin, 100 percent fresh air replenished every two or three minutes and an ionizing system for cabin air to provide the highest air quality possible in a business jet.

Along with Qatar Airways Group's personalized service and top operational safety and management, the G700 is an example of Qatar Executive's commitment to delivering excellence. Qatar Executive expects an additional eight G700 aircraft to be delivered in the future, with two delivered already and two more planned to arrive within weeks. The new G700 fleet will begin full commercial service in June and Qatar Executive is already accepting advance expressions of interest from clients to charter the two new aircraft.

The new Qatar Executive G700 will be on display at the upcoming 2024 EBACE in Geneva, Switzerland from May 28-30.



“Qatar Executive has been a valued Gulfstream customer for nearly 10 years,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said.“We are honored to have them as our international partner for the launch and first deliveries of the all-new G700. We look forward to growing their fleet in the months ahead.”

-B