Four-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Russia's Apr 29 Missile Strike On Odesa Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29 has increased to eight after a four-year-old girl wounded in the attack died in the hospital.

Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims

of the Russian shelling on April 29 has increased to eight people. Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in the hospital. A fragment of a Russian missile hit the child's heart," Kiper wrote.

He extended his condolences to the girl's family.

Late on April 29, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.