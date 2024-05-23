Four-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Russia's Apr 29 Missile Strike On Odesa Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29 has increased to eight after a four-year-old girl wounded in the attack died in the hospital.
Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
of the Russian shelling on April 29 has increased to eight people. Today, 4-year-old Zlata died in the hospital. A fragment of a Russian missile hit the child's heart," Kiper wrote.
He extended his condolences to the girl's family.
Late on April 29, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
