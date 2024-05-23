Kremlin Developing System Of 'Compatriots Abroad' To Justify Further Aggression - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin appears to be developing a system to legalize the status of Russia's so-called "compatriots abroad," likely as part of its efforts to set information conditions to justify further aggression and hybrid operations abroad as "protecting" Russia's compatriots.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

According to ISW analysts, International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) General Director Yevgeny Primakov stated on May 22 that Rossotrudnichestvo is developing an "Electronic Card of Compatriots" program that will allow Russia's compatriots abroad to access unspecified government

services, visit and work in Russia, and even apply for Russian citizenship in the future.

Primakov stated that Russia is preparing to launch a pilot version of the program in several unspecified neighboring countries and may begin issuing the first cards by the end of 2024. Primakov stated that Russia's compatriots can provide their personal identifiable information through an online application in exchange for a card and access to these various services, which will presumably be available through an unspecified online platform. Primakov noted that while some of Russia's compatriots abroad do not have Russian citizenship and are "skeptical" of Russia's policies, they are still compatriots in "one way or another" and that this program will help compatriots and their children maintain ties with Russia. Primakov estimated that Russia has between 20 and 40 million compatriots abroad, although it is unclear what definition of "compatriot abroad" Primakov is using.

Rossotrudnichestvo has been working on the "Electronic Card of Compatriots" project since at least 2021 but has yet to publicly launch the program, and Primakov stated in June 2023 that Rossotrudnichestvo plans to open "certification centers" in Russkyi Dom centers throughout the world where compatriots can verify their identity as part of the application process

"Russia's compatriots abroad - whom Russian President Vladimir Putin

has previously defined as anyone with historical, cultural, or linguistic ties to Russia - are a key aspect of the Kremlin's Russkyi Mir (Russian World) narrative, which the Kremlin intends to use to justify future Russian aggression under the guise of 'protecting' Russian compatriots," ISW analysts said.