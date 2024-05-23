In Oregon, 13 Countries Supporte Joining Idaho

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Residents of 13 counties in Oregon voted to join neighboringIdaho, seeking lower taxation, Azernews reports.

"Crook County became the 13th district in Oregon to vote for theidea of joining Idaho," the message says. The initiative involvesmoving the border of Idaho 200 miles (321 km) to the west, as aresult of which 14 counties and parts of three counties of Oregonwill become part of the neighboring state. "The border betweenOregon and Idaho was established 163 years ago and now it isoutdated because it does not correspond to the place of thecultural gap," the organizers of the movement note.

Residents of the voting

districts adhere to Republican

views andare dissatisfied with the politics of Oregon, where the DemocraticParty is in power.

According to supporters of this idea, joining the Republican

-supporting Idaho will allow residents of the districtsto switch to lower taxation and get "better representation andgovernance for the people." It is indicated that in order totransfer the border, it is necessary to "coordinate this initiativeat the level of state legislatures, and then obtain Congressionalapproval."