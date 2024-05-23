Serenitystay Announces Grand Reopening As An Independent Motel With Complete Renovation And New Amenities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SerenityStay , a motel located in the heart of Chattanooga , has recently undergone a complete renovation and is now operating as an independent establishment. The motel, previously known as a budget-friendly accommodation, has been transformed into a modern and luxurious destination with added amenities for its guests.The newly renovated SerenityStay boasts a fresh and contemporary design, providing guests with a comfortable and stylish stay. The rooms have been upgraded with new furniture, bedding, and decor, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. The motel also offers a variety of room options to cater to different needs and preferences, including single, double, and suite rooms.In addition to the revamped rooms, SerenityStay now offers a range of amenities to enhance the guest experience. These include a fully-equipped meeting rooms, and a complimentary breakfast for all guests. The motel also offers high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing guests to stay connected during their stay. With these added amenities, SerenityStay aims to provide a convenient and enjoyable stay for all its guests."We are thrilled to announce the completion of our renovation and the launch of SerenityStay as an independent motel. Our goal is to provide our guests with a comfortable and luxurious stay at an affordable price. With our new amenities and modern design, we believe that SerenityStay will become one of the top choice for travelers visiting Chattanooga," said the motel's owner.SerenityStay is now open for bookings, and guests can make reservations through their website or by calling the motel directly. With its prime location, modern amenities, and affordable rates, SerenityStay is set to become a popular choice for travelers seeking a comfortable and convenient stay in Chattanooga.

